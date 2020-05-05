CINCINNATI — Virginia O'Brien Goedde, 89, passed away on May 5, 2020, at her home in Cincinnati, Ohio. Virginia was born August 4, 1930 in Lima, OH, to John C. and Mary (Mathews) O'Brien who preceded her in death. On April 28, 1956, she married William R. (Dick) Goedde. Virginia graduated from St. Rose High School in 1948 and then attended and graduated from the St Rita's Nursing School in Lima, Ohio. As an RN, she served as a surgical nurse and later in her professional career, as a nurse and counselor in the Mercy Hall unit at St. Rita's Medical Center. She was a member of the Parishes of St. Rose and St. Charles in Lima Ohio, and later All Saints in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was an active member at all parishes, volunteering for both school and parish functions. During her time at All Saints Church, she visited the elderly and infirm at nursing homes, taking them Communion each visit. In addition to attending the daily Mass, she was a member of the Society of St. Joseph of Arimathea and would regularly attend the funerals and pray for the deceased. Virginia is survived by her husband Dick and her children, Ann G. (Rick) Smith of Elida, OH, Philip A. (Susie) Goedde of Cincinnati, OH, John R. (Lynn) Goedde of Cincinnati, OH, Kate G. (Jerome) McMahon of Cincinnati, OH, James C. (Tammie) Goedde of Powell, OH, Jennifer G. Rahrig of Cincinnati, OH, Jane Goedde of Cincinnati, OH, Peter M. (Novilia) Goedde of Cincinnati, OH, Michael R. (Maria) Goedde of Cincinnati, OH, Eric M. (Holly) Goedde of Cincinnati, OH, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Dorothy O'Brien and Marian O'Brien Shanahan. Mass of Christian Burial will be held for family only. Burial will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery following the Mass. A celebration of her life will be held for friends and family at a date to be announced. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Philip Neri Cincinnati Oratory, 123 E 13th St, Cincinnati, OH 45202. Details at GilliganFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Lima News from May 5 to May 6, 2020.