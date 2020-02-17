LIMA — Virginia "Ginger" Jacobs, 76, passed on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Springview Manor Nursing Home.

Ginger was born on March 1, 1943, in Lima, Ohio, to the late Victor and Opal Gossard. She married Ronald E. Jacobs, on December 10, 1960. He survives in Lima.

She enjoyed working in her yard, taking care of her many cats and two dogs, spending time with her family, fishing, camping, shopping, collecting jewelry, puzzles, riding her motorcycle and gambling now and then. She was a lifetime member of St. Gerard's Catholic Church and Lima Moose.

She was a loving mother of four, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her daughter, Dawn (Joe) Hicks of Lima; son, Thomas (Michelle) Jacobs of Lima; son, Victor Jacobs of Lima and special daughter-in-law, Tonya Jacobs of Lima; seven grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren; brother, Bill (Joyce) Gossard and brother-in-law, Richard (Vicky) Jacobs.

She was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law Charles and Rita Jacobs; three brothers: John (Delores) Gossard; Glenn (Betty) Gossard, and Jack (Rose) Gossard; son, Robert E. Jacobs; and great-grandson, Carter Baker.

The family will receive friends from 2 – 4 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio followed by a Parish Wake service at 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at St. Gerards Catholic Church. Father Mike Sergi will officiate. Burial will follow at Gethsemani Cemetery, Lima.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Gerards Catholic Church.

