LIMA — Virginia A. "Ginny" Johnson, age 89, was called home to the Lord at 8:37 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at her home surrounded by family and friends.

Ginny was born November 16, 1929 in Lima, OH, to the late Claire E. and Retha E. (Gossard) Staup. On October 14, 1979 she married George V. Johnson who preceded her in death on October 16, 1980.

Ginny was a graduate of Lima South High School. She worked several years at Artex and retired in 1994 after fifteen years at Lima Memorial Health System, where she worked as a baker. Ginny enjoyed doing crafts, playing the piano, singing and she loved to bake. Ginny loved the Lord and was a member of The Church at Allentown. She especially loved spending time with her family.

She is blessed with six children, Elizabeth "Beth" Sparrow of Lima, Sally (David) Stevenson of Lima, Mary C. (Robert) Twining of Lima, Reed E. (Rebecca) Nutt of Delphos, Connie Sue Post of Saint Marys and Donald A. (Michelle) Nutt of Delphos; eight grandchildren, Lisa Smith, Paul L.Custer, Jr., David (Christine) Stevenson, Jr., Chad (Michele) Twining, Shawn (Libby) Nutt, Ian Geesaman, Donald Nutt, Jr., and Kateland Nutt; fourteen great-grandchildren, Charity Dumm, Bethany Boedicker, Alexandrea Smith, Geoffrey Stevenson, Mikayla Stevenson, Conner Stevenson, Dylan Twining, Alli Diller, Zaylin Nutt, Casey Nutt, Sophia Nutt, Fletcher Nutt, Akaila Carmak, Cayden Carmak and five great-great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by a son-in-law, Ken Post; grandson, Scott Twining; great-grandson, Zachary Smith and sister, Marilyn R. (Olin) Young.

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at CIILES - LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Pastors Neal Whitney and Kelly Waltz will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 - 4:00 and 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, at the funeral home and one hour prior to the funeral on Wednesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Church at Allentown, 4900 Allentown Road, Lima, Ohio 45807.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.