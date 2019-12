ST. MARYS — Virginia L. Koeper, 80, died at 10:30 p.m. Dec. 9, 2019, at Vancrest of St. Marys.

Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Miller Funeral Home, St. Marys. Pastors Ed Ingram and Kevin Koeper will officiate. Burial will be in Resthaven Memory Gardens, Moulton.

Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.