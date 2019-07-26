LIMA — Virginia M. "Gin" Lane, age 95, went home to meet God and reunite with family at 10:49 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at her home surrounded by her devoted friends and family.

Virginia was born April 28, 1924 in Lima, OH, to the late Albert and Ruth (Barrett) Shoemaker. On December 28, 1940 she married Dallas "Boots" Lane who preceded her in death on September 13, 1995.

Virginia attended Lima South High School. She had previously worked for Woolen Mills and Coca Cola. Virginia learned to cook at a very young age and loved cooking for others. Her specialties were homemade noodles and spaghetti and meatballs. She was well known for the delicious pies she baked for the Perry Schools food booth at the Allen County Fair.

She is survived by six children, Sharon (Fred) DePalma of Lima, Nancy VanDyke of Lima, Herbert "Herb" (Becky) Lane Sr. of Lima, Cheryl Skinner of Elida, Deb (Tom) Hendley of Lima, Cynthia (Rene) Essex of Lima and foster daughter, Shirley (Bob) O'Donnell of Lima; 26 grandchildren, 70 great grandchildren, and 20 great-great grandchildren, sister, Betty Wilkes of Lima and a sister-in-law, Barb Shoemaker of Lima.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by a daughter, Elizabeth Ann Lane; son, David (Laura) Lane, granddaughter, Grace Skinner; two grandsons, David VanDyke and Herbert "Herb" Lane , Jr.; two sons-in-law, Larry "Red" VanDyke Sr.and Michael Skinner; three brothers, Carroll Shoemaker, Raymond Shoemaker, Adrian Shoemaker and sister, Faye Howell.

Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, at CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Chaplain Cheryl Martin will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Shawnee Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Perry Rescue Squad, 2408 E. Breese Road, Lima, Ohio 45806 or Putnam County Hospice, 575 Ottawa-Glandorf Rd. #3, Ottawa, Ohio 45875.

