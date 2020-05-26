Virginia Marshall
LIMA — Virginia (Bae Bae) L. Marshall, age 81, of Lima, passed away at 9:30 pm on May 21, 2020. She was born September 25, 1938 in Leland, Mississippi, to Cread Sr and Virginia (King) Walton who preceded her in death. She married Robert Marshall Sr in 1956, and he passed away in 2001. Virginia worked for many years at Westinghouse in Lima, and later retired from Phillips in Ottawa. She was a member of Phillipian Missionary Baptist Church. She is survived by a foster son, Dionandre Calhoun of Lima, four Grandchildren; La Crissa Marshall of Columbus OH, Andrea Ronett (Christopher) Marshall Powell of Louisville KY, Melissa Marshall of Hampton VA, and Ronnesha Marshall of Lima, siblings; Cread Walton Jr, Catherine Powell, both of Detroit MI, Daniel Walton, Lewis "ST" (Irma Jean) Walton, O'Dell Walton, Thomas Lee Walton, and Mary (James) Smith, Michael Florence (brother- n- law), all of Lima, eight great-grandchildren and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by two sons, Ronald Marshall and Robert Marshall Jr. and a grandchild, Andre Marshall. Private family services will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery on Friday, May 29th, 2020 at 1:30pm. Arrangements are being handled by Hanneman-Siferd Funeral Home. The Hanneman Family Funeral Homes are honored to care for the Marshall family. Online condolences may be left at www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com or on the Hanneman-Siferd Funeral Home facebook page.

Published in The Lima News from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
