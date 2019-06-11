WAYNESFIELD — Virginia T. McAuley (Giggie), age 95, passed away May 24, 2019 at home in Pagosa Springs, CO. She was born September 26, 1923 in Belington, West Virginia, the fifth child of Frederick Earl and Lenora Stalnaker Thompson.

Giggie graduated from Point Pleasant High School in Point Pleasant, West Virginia in 1941 just prior to America's involvement in WWII. She passed her Civil Service Examinations shortly thereafter and moved with her parents to Washington, DC to work in the Annuity Division of the Social Security Administration. During those war years, her parents, sister Mary Ann, and nephew JP McVicker maintained a home together, enduring the hardships of rationing and life on the home front.

Giggie married the love of her life, Wayne E. McAuley of Summerfield, Ohio on September 8, 1946 after his return from four years of active duty as an Army medic in the Pacific Theater. They moved to a variety of Ohio towns and cities during the early years of their marriage due to Wayne's chosen work as a funeral director. They purchased the Weygandt Funeral Home in Waynesfield, Ohio in 1957, making their home in that community for almost 30 years and serving the many families there. Giggie worked side by side with Wayne all those years, bringing a sense of grace and dignity to the funeral home activities.

Giggie was a life-long member of the United Methodist Church, which she supported in many ways through her presence, helpful works and contributions. She sincerely believed in God's teachings and strove to live her life with that in mind. She was a past member of the Bethel Chapter of the Order of Eastern Star.

Giggie is survived by her only daughter Mary Beth (Joe Slater) of Pagosa Springs, CO; one nephew and two nieces with whom she was particularly close. Her husband of 46 years, Wayne E. McAuley, parents Mr. & Mrs. Fred E. Thompson, brothers, Wilfred A. Thompson, Robert E. Thompson, and John A. Thompson; sister Mary Ann McVicker all preceded her in death.

Funeral services will begin at 2:00 PM at the Waynesfield United Methodist Church on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Burial will follow in Willow Branch Cemetery, Waynesfield.

Friends may call from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Schlosser Funeral Home, Wapakoneta on Friday, June 14, 2019 and two hours prior to services at the church.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Building Fund of the Waynesfield United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com