LIMA — Virginia I. 'Ginny' Ott, age 95 of Lima, passed at 11:05 p.m., Friday, September 27, 2019 at Springview Manor, Lima. She was born January 25, 1924 in Van Wert, Ohio to the late Arthur C. and Virgie Adair Yoh. On January 23, 1945 she married Byron Ott who passed on March 9, 1992.

Ginny was a homemaker and a member of the Believers Christian Fellowship Church, Lima. She had worked for the Cleveland Ordinance, Social Security Administration, Blue Cross and Blue Shield, and enjoyed seamstress work.

She is survived by Danny (Ethel) Wilder of Paulding, Ohio, Dorothy (Richard) Bernett, of Lima, Ohio, Cousin Bernie Dunn, of Lima, Ohio, and great nieces and nephews and many special friends.

Funeral services will begin 11:00 am, Friday, October 4, 2019

at the Believers Christian Fellowship Church, 1695 Stewart Road, Lima. Pastor Chad Lamb will officiate. Burial will follow in Mohr's Cemetery, near Van Wert.

The family will receive friends 10:00 - 11:00 am at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Believers Christian Fellowship Church.

Arrangements are by Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville.