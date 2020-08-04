Virginia Patterson

FINDLAY — Virginia Mae Patterson, 98 of Findlay passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020. She was born on August 13, 1921 in Lima, Ohio to the late Carl and Ruth (Ramer) Alguire. Virginia married Donald R. Patterson and he preceded her in death. She is survived by two sons; Bruce (Mary Lynn) Patterson of Findlay, Donald R. (Judie) Patterson, Jr of Whippany, NJ, seven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. Virginia was preceded in death by her daughter, Dr. Laurie Elwell. She enjoyed modeling, traveling, visiting the shore and loved collecting antiques with her husband. Virginia will be interred in a private ceremony at Evergreen Cemetery in Morristown, NJ. Arrangements have been entrusted to COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Virginia to the ALS Association. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting coldrencrates.com