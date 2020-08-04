1/1
Virginia Patterson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

FINDLAY — Virginia Mae Patterson, 98 of Findlay passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020. She was born on August 13, 1921 in Lima, Ohio to the late Carl and Ruth (Ramer) Alguire. Virginia married Donald R. Patterson and he preceded her in death. She is survived by two sons; Bruce (Mary Lynn) Patterson of Findlay, Donald R. (Judie) Patterson, Jr of Whippany, NJ, seven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. Virginia was preceded in death by her daughter, Dr. Laurie Elwell. She enjoyed modeling, traveling, visiting the shore and loved collecting antiques with her husband. Virginia will be interred in a private ceremony at Evergreen Cemetery in Morristown, NJ. Arrangements have been entrusted to COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Virginia to the ALS Association. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting coldrencrates.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coldren Crates Funeral Home
205 West Sandusky Street
Findlay, OH 45840
(419) 668-6149
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved