LIMA — Virginia L. Shilling, 90, passed away February 12, 2020, at 4:43 pm, at St. Rita's Medical Center.

Virginia was born November 8, 1929 in Lima, Ohio to Lawrence P. Fairburn and Grace Nancy (Camper) Fairburn, both of whom preceded her in death. On June 21, 1949 she married Harold E. Shilling who preceded her in death on July 11, 1993.

Virginia was an exceptional woman. She was a member of Westminster United Methodist Church, where she found much joy attending. She enjoyed reading books, traveling, and she especially enjoyed weaving on her loom. Most of all, Virginia loved to spend time with her close friends and family. Virginia was a special person, and she will be sorely missed by all those who were fortunate enough to know her.

Survivors include: children, Teresa (Ron) Conrad, Diane Sutton, James (Sue) Shilling, Dave (Cindy) Shilling, and Linda (Craig) Rower; siblings and siblings in law, Jim Fairburn, Karen Cortrecht, Gary Smith, and Raymond Thompson; as well as 10 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: parents, Lawrence P. and Grace Nancy Fairburn; children, Gerald Shilling; as well as siblings and siblings in law, Paul Fairburn, Robert Fairburn, Shirley (Richard) Morrison, Norma Grimmett, Sally Smith, Lynn Thompson, Marjorie Creps, and Margaret Bowdle.

A visitation will take place on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m at the CHILES-LAMAN SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

A graveside service will take place immediately after the visitation at Memorial Park Cemetery, with pastor David Burkhart officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Westminster United Methodist Church.

