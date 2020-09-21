1/1
Virginia Smith
LEIPSIC — Virginia L. Smith, 98, died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Arbor Terrace Sudley Manor, Manassas, VA. She was born Dec. 7, 1921, in Leipsic to the late Thomas and Edith (Rader) Edwards. On Dec. 21, 1941, she married Gerald H. Smith, who died July 7, 2014.

Survivors include her son, Paul D. (Sue) Smith, of Haymarket, VA, grandsons Chad Smith (Jack Trinco) of Astoria, NY, and Blake (Alicia) Smith of South Riding, VA, and great-granddaughters Corin and Doria Smith. She has a surviving sister, Patricia Shambarger of Van Wert.

She was also preceded in death by brothers Tim Edwards, Keith Edwards, Richard Edwards and Kent "Bud" Edwards. Her step-father, John McKeen, also preceded her in death.

Mrs. Smith was a homemaker, but helped her husband in their businesses at Alexis Poultry Farm in Toledo, Weston Poultry Farm and Lawndale Mobile Home Plaza, both in Weston. They lived in Toledo, Weston and Bowling Green before moving back to their hometown of Leipsic when they were 80 years old. Mrs. Smith moved to Virginia after her husband's death to be close to family. She loved crocheting, reading her Bible and didn't miss an episode of "Days of Our Lives." She was a member of First Christian Church, Leipsic, and would have received her 75-year pin next year in Greenwood Chapter 159 Order of the Eastern Star.

Funeral services will be 12:00 p.m. Thursday at Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home in Leipsic, with Pastor Tim Eding officiating. Viewing will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Sugar Ridge Cemetery, Leipsic. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Christian Church, 120 S. Poplar St., Leipsic, OH 45856. Condolences can be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.



Published in The Lima News from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home
226 N Belmore St
Leipsic, OH 45856
(419) 943-2157
