Virginia Spain

LIMA — Virginia L. Spain, age 92, of Lima and formerly of Sidney and Piqua went home to her Lord on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Born on June 28, 1928 in Piqua, OH, Virginia was a daughter of the late Charles and Dorothy (Vonderhyde) Haney.

She is survived by her son Richard (Diane) Jenkins, and daughters Vivian Wilson and Margaret Chamberlain. She was a loving grandmother to five grandchildren and many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Richard Haney and sister, Mary Ann Tate.

Virginia was preceded in death by four husbands: Claude W. Jenkins, Kenneth Clark, Herman Bowers, and Joe Spain; a brother, Robert Haney, a sister Jean White, and two grandchildren.

Virginia was formerly employed by Ulbrich's of Piqua and as an apartment manager for Sycamore Squares in Dayton. She was a 1945 graduate of Piqua Central High School. She enjoyed crafting and gardening, and always gave to others.

Graveside funeral were held on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Fletcher Cemetery, Fletcher, Ohio with Pastor Gary Hohman of Lima Baptist Temple presiding. Condolences to the family may at www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com.