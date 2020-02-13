Virginia "Jinny" (Holbein) Wendel, God took one of his most caring and kind earth angels in the early hours of February 10, 2020, after a short but fierce battle with Alzheimers/Dementia. Jinny was born in Lima, Ohio, on September 15, 1945, to Jack and Pauline (Schrimpf) Holbein. She spent all of her youth years in Lima and graduated from Lima Central Catholic in 1963. In her high school years she worked at Welles Department Stores and later at Don Jenkins Jewelers.

In July 1964 she met her future spouse Larry J. (Joe) Wendel and it was love at first sight. They were constant companions from that day forward. Jinny and Joe became engaged on Christmas Eve 1964. They were married on July 2, 1966, in St. Rose Catholic Church. The start of almost 55 years of a beautiful best friends and love affair that you can imagine! They spent the first seven years of marriage living in Lima.

In 1972 Joe's employment saw them transferred to Tallahassee, Florida. In 1975 they were transferred to New Orleans, Louisiana, and then in 1977 to Atlanta, Georgia, where they resided until Joe's retirement from Brown & Williamson in 2000. In mid 2000 Jinny and Joe designed and had built for them their dream home in Tellico Village, on the golf course with views of the Smoky Mountains and Lake Tellico, near Knoxville, Tennessee.

In the course of their marriage Jinny gave birth to three sons. Brett Joseph in 1967, Christopher Jon in 1969, and Joel Ryan in 1972 that have all loved their mother dearly and have grieved deeply at their loss! Jinny also leaves her beloved grandchildren "special" Nicholas, Savannah, and Ethan. She is also mourned by nieces Amanda and Diana.

Jinny was predeceased by her mother and father and three brothers, Steve, Jim, and Jack; and one sister, Sandy (Wilt). She is survived by husband Joe and two brothers Mark and Matt; and two sisters, Judy and Peggy (Wilson).

While living in Atlanta, Georgia, Jinny was employed in 1985 by the East Cobb County YMCA initially as a Receptionist and later as Front End Manager and Volunteer Coordinator. She retired in 2000 to move to Tennessee.

Jin's life in Tellico Village was highlighted by her volunteer service at the Good Neighbors Shoppe in Lenoir City, TN, from its early weeks until her illnesses over the past three months curtailed her participation. She has been on the Board of the GNS many times and served as a Vice President and President in its middle years of existence. She has been the Manager of the Collectables, Vintage, and Antiques section of the store from its inception. She has also been serving as the GNS liaison with other agencies in Loudon County. Jin took great pride in the major monetary contributions of the GNS to Loudon County agencies and fought vigorously for those issues she believed in.

Jinny's family is planning a Celebration of Life Mass at St. Thomas Catholic Church, Lenoir City, for the Spring when her ashes will be inurned. The family requests that in lieu of flowers or any other remembrances, donations be made to your local Alzheimers/Dementia Agency or visit a local extended care facility and extend a smile and a loving touch to those afflicted with the mind robbing disease. Condolences can be made directly to Joe at: [email protected] Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.