BLUFFTON — Vivian L. Brown, age 98, died on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 10:23 AM at Willow Ridge in Bluffton, Ohio.

She was born on April 15, 1921 in Rockford, Ohio to the late Ralph and Lulu (Rutledge) Krogman. On August 22, 1947 she married Claude S. Brown and he passed away on June 4, 1988.

Vivian was a graduate of Mendon Union High School in Mendon, Ohio with the class of 1939. She was a member of the Sugar Grove United Methodist Church and its Womans Society. She was a member of the Ada Senior Citizens and a former member of the Ada Mothers Study Club and a member of the American Legion Post 185. Vivian was a volunteer worker in Ada's Friendship Garden. She was also the former co-owner and operator of the Lincoln Avenue and Parkview Mobile Home Courts in Ada. The family would like to thank Bridge Hospice, Maple Crest and Willow Ridge for their kindness and excellent care.

Survivors include a son, Thomas C. Brown of Bluffton; three daughters: Deborah (Donald) Berlin of Huntsville, Rebecca (William) Stahl of Findlay and Cindy (William) Herzberger of Avon Lake; six grandchildren and six great grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law, Margaret Krogman and Shirlee Brown.

Vivian was preceded in death by a brother, Glenn Krogman; and two sisters: Helen Block and Juanita Beam.

Funeral services will begin at 12:00 PM on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada with Pastor Courtnie Morton officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada.

Friends may call two hours prior to the service from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Monday at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sugar Grove United Methodist Church of Ada and/or Bridge Hospice of Findlay. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com

Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada