APPLE CREEK — Vivian Maxine Caster, 95, of Apple Creek, formerly of Lima, died on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at her daughter's house in Fremont.

She was born April 6, 1924 in Morgantown, WV to Clayton McKinley and Octa Cheadle Morrison. On December 30, 1940, she married Samuel D. Caster. He preceded her in death in 1986.

Maxine was a member of Paradise Church of the Brethren where she had been President of the Women's Fellowship and a Sunday school teacher. She had worked for ACDC for over 27 years. Following her retirement, she volunteered at ACDC then later Wayne County Care Center sewing. She was known by everyone as "Little Grandma" and loved by all.

She is survived by her children Ronald D. Caster of Green Springs, Stanley (Barbara) Caster of Cairo, Sandra (David) Morse of Erie, PA and Rhonda (Greg) Dales of Fremont; eleven grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great grandchildren and nephew Jimmy Morrison.

Along with her husband, Maxine was preceded in death by her parents, a granddaughter, Michelle Caster, grandson Joshua Caster, daughter-in-law Mag Caster and siblings Clayton Morrison, Jr. and Virginia Hysell.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Paradise Church of the Brethren, 3000 Apple Creek Rd., Smithville with Pastor Terry Vaught officiating. Interment will follow in Apple Creek Cemetery.

Friends will be received on Monday from 6:00PM to 8:00 PM at McIntire, Bradham & Sleek Funeral Home, 216 E. Larwill St., Wooster.

Contributions may be directed to the church.

