WAPAKONETA — Vivian L. "Nub" Huebner, 79, died June 24, 2019, at her home.

Services will begin 6 p.m. Thursday at Eley Funeral Home and Crematory, Wapakoneta. Burial will be at Greenlawn Cemetery at a later date.

Friends may call 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.