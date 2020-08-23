1/1
Vivien Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vivien's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

OCEAN VIEW, NJ — Johnson, Vivien Bucher, 93 – of Ocean View, NJ went to be with Jesus, whom she loved very much, on August 22, 2020. She was born in Lima, OH to the late Royal and Rowena Baber. Vivien worked for the American Red Cross as Director of Service to Military Families in Lima. She later served as Supervisor of Volunteers at Seven Rivers Hospital in Crystal River, FL. She moved to Ocean View, NJ in 2014 and was a member of the Seashore Community Church of the Nazarene in Erma.

Vivien is predeceased by her first husband of 55 years, Richard Bucher, her second husband Robert Johnson, son Kenneth R. Bucher; and her siblings: Kenneth Baber and Juanita Wilcox.

She is survived by her children: Susan (Randy) Morvay of Elida, OH, Stephen (Patra) Bucher of Mt. Pleasant, SC, Jane (Don) Chew of Ocean View, NJ, and Rand (Melinda) Bucher of Findlay, OH; grandchildren: Joshua Morvay, Rachel Dawson, Sarah Coleman, Adam Morvay, Beau Bucher, Jackson Bucher, Bennett Bucher, Megan Jones, Jason Chew, Matthew Bucher and Nate Bucher. She is also survived by 18 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. A graveside service will be private at a later time.

A special thanks to Autumn Lake Health Care Facility at which she recently resided. The staff treated her and us with amazing care and compassion. We are thankful and blessed. Condolences at www.radzieta.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue
Cape May Court House, NJ 08210
6094657458
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved