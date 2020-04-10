DELAWARE — Wade E. Cormany, age 82, of Delaware, was reunited with his bride of 62 years on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 surrounded by his loving daughters. He was a retired associate of Trutec in Urbana where he served as plant manager. He was a former plant manager at MetoKote in Lima. A 1956 graduate of Waverly High School, he attended The University of Tennessee in Knoxville. An avid football fan, he also enjoyed NASCAR and liked working in his yard and feeding his ducks. His most favorite hobby was trains, Trains, TRAINS! Wade was especially known for his orneriness and unforgettable antics. Above all, he cherished spending time with his daughters and sons-in-law, grandkids and great-grandkids. He was born November 23, 1937 in Akron, Ohio to the late Lee and Mildred Tharp Cormany. He was also preceded in death on July 21, 2019 by his wife, Mary Alice Ashmore Cormany, whom he married May 27, 1957 at United Methodist Church in Blue Ridge, Georgia; his son, Wade Robert "Robb" Cormany; a granddaughter, Lesa Marie Smith; a grandson, Justin Paul Smith; his brother and sister-in-law, Gary Lee and Cynthia Cormany; and his father-and mother-in-law, Roy S. and Vicki Nation Ashmore. He is survived by his daughters, Roxanne (Jerry) Smith of Marysville, Randi (Daniel) Hoyer of Findlay and Ricci (Dennis) Miller of Delaware; his grandchildren, Jennifer (Brian) Watts of Greensboro, North Carolina, David Smith of Marysville, Joshua (Kara) Hoyer of Cincinnati, Danielle (Zachary) Mueller of Cincinnati, Nathanial Miller of Delaware, Dallan Miller of Delaware and Christopher (AJ) Cormany of Marysville; his great-grandchildren, Madison, Zachary and Ryland Watts, all of Greensboro, North Carolina, Adeline Lesa Mueller of Cincinnati and Oakley and Ivy Cormany of Marysville; his sister, Mary Ellen Cormany of Waverly; and nieces, nephews and other relatives. Graveside services will be held at 12 noon, Monday, April 13, 2020 at Maple Grove Cemetery in Findlay where he will be laid to rest with his wife's ashes at his side. Underwood Funeral Home in Marysville is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.