BRADFORD — Wade Zunk, 58, of Bradford, Ohio, died Monday, July 22, 2019, of injuries from an auto accident on State Route 41, Miami County, Ohio.

He was born January 20, 1961, in Oregon, Ohio, the only son of Edward and Pauline (Carol) Zunk, Jr.

He married Colleen Cain on July 21, 2000, and she survives at the residence.

He is also survived by his mother, Pauline Zunk of Russia, Ohio; by two step-daughters: Britney (Jeff) Smith of Lewis Center, Ohio; MacKenzie Rosselet of Columbus. He is survived by his mother-in-law, Pat Cain of Lewisburg, Ohio; by two as yet unborn grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Wade was a graduate of Oak Harbor High School and Terra Tech. He was a maintenance engineer for Tinker Omega Manufacturing in Springfield, Ohio.

Wade's passion was serving the Lord through his music. He was a great guitar player, and led worship at Wayne Street United Methodist Church in Saint Marys for 8 years as a member of the Awaken Worship Team. He was also a member of the JoJo McZunk Band. He will be remembered for his fun personality, and for his devotion to Christ. He and his wife, Colleen, were active in the Greater Sidney Area Emmaus Community for many years.

Funeral rites will be held 12:00 noon Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Wayne Street United Methodist Church in Saint Marys, Pastor Tim Benjamin, officiant.

Friends may call from 4-8 P.M. Friday at the church, where memorial gifts may be given to Awaken Music Ministry of the Church.

Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, Saint Marys, is entrusted with Wade's funeral arrangements, and condolences may be sent to his family via Millerfuneralhomes.net