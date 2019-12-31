LIMA — Wallace "Wally" Herald, 72, of Lima, Ohio, passed away on December 29, 2019, in Gulf Breeze, Florida. He was born on March 22, 1947, to Roy and Easter Herald of Wes Coal Ky. Wally grew up most of his life in Sunfield, Michigan. Wally married his wife Vicki (Nuesmeyer) on November 19, 1993. He served time in the US Army and retired from Setex, Inc., St. Mary's, Ohio. Wally enjoyed fishing, playing poker, taking walks in the park or on the beach, along with spending time with his dog, Max. Wally, Vicki, and Max spent their winters in Navarre Beach, Florida.

Wally is preceded in death by his parents and two sisters- Naomi Porter and Carol Lusk.

He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Vicki; Daughters, Tammie (Steve) Mericle and Connie (Mary Schnoover) Blakely; Son, Wallace Blakely; and step-daughter, Leigh Ann (Craig) Lochtefeld; Brother, Ross (Margot) Herald; Sisters: Ina Swift, Ruby Morris, and Elizabeth (Dave) Garcia; Grandchildren: Cassie Taber, Richard (Amber) Warren and Matt Mericle; Sisters-in-law: Arlene (Mike) Packard-Burke, Carol Blass; Brothers-in-law: David Nuesmeyer, Kermit (Joan) Nuesmeyer, Richard (Becky) Nuesmeyer, Ernie (Brenda) Nuesmeyer, and Kenny (Chris) Nuesmeyer. Wally enjoyed spending time with his nine great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

The family will have a celebration of life service at a later date.