ALGER — Wallace "Jr" Neal, 89, passed peacefully into the arms of the Lord, at 1:45 am Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Lima Memorial Health System.

He was born December 25, 1930 to Wallace R. and Cuey (Johnson) Neal who preceded him in death. On April 30, 1951 he married D. Rowena "Ro" Mason who preceded him in death on April 1, 2019.

Jr retired from Chrysler maintenance department. He had previously worked in maintenance for Pangles, Sheller Globe, and Montgomery Wards. He was a devoted member of Lima Missionary Baptist Church where he was custodian for many years. He was an US Army Veteran. He loved to tinker and piddle around fixing things.

Survivors include: 2 Daughters, R. Jeanine Craig of Lima, Sharon K. (Michael) Thompson of Harrod; a Son, Wally L. (Jill) Neal of Lima; Grandchildren - Missy Fagan, Tracy (Brian) Richardson, Mike (Terri) Jackson, Shannon (Jarrod) Polser, Teraca (Scott) Neal, Kristin (Josh) Burton, Michael II (Jamie) Thompson, Jared (Stephanie) Thompson, Matthew (Molly) Neal, Mitchell (Claire) Neal, Maxwell (Cede) Neal, Elliette Neal; 26 Great-Grandchildren and one on the way; 10 Great-Great-Grandchildren; a Brother, Arnold (Emma) Neal of Lima; Brother-in-law, H.L. (Faye) Mason of Ada, Sisters-in-law, Irene Neal of Cridersville, Carol Mason of Ohio; a Special Niece, Kate Jones; and his dog, Lady.

He was preceded in death by: a Son-in-law, Cris Craig; 4 Brothers and Sisters-in-law, Bill Neal, Eddie (Rose) Neal, Leo (Opha) Neal, and Eugene (Nora) Neal; Brothers-in-law and Sisters-in-law Joe (Pat) Mason, Bodie (Mary Alice) Mason, Brodus (Juanita) Mason, Orville Mason, Drew Mason, Mellie (White) Fuson, Minnie (Rev. Segal) Newport, Liddie (Huey) Oliver, and Audrey Mason.

Friends may call from 5:00 until 8:00 pm Sunday at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES SHAWNEE CHAPEL and from 1:00 pm until time of services at 2:00 pm Monday at Lima Missionary Baptist Church. with Rev. Terry Brock and Rev. Denny Hunter officiating. Burial will follow in Fairmount Cemetery where military honors will be provided by the US Army.

Due to Covid 19 masks are not required, however, we ask that friends wear them during calling and services.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Lima Missionary Baptist Church.

