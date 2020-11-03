LIMA — Walter Courtney Burgner, Jr., 90, passed away at 1:15 a.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at the Meadows of Delphos.

Walter was born on June 8, 1930, in Lima, OH, to the late Walter C. and Mary Verne (Kissick) Burgner. Walter was raised by his maternal grandmother, Mrs. Flora Alice Jordan Hurley, who died May 9, 1968, in Lima, Ohio. On

January 14, 1973, Walter married Mary Catherine [Vermillion] Long, at Lima Trinity United Methodist Church in Lima, Ohio, by the Reverend Leonard W. Mann. Walters wife preceded him in death on November 6, 2013.

For many years Walter was employed in a Managerial position at the Stanley Warner Ohio Theater in Lima, Ohio. There were many Broadway and Off Broadway shows that appeared on the Ohio Theater stage. There were many additional stage productions and local productions and events that appeared at the Ohio Theater, as well as many big name bands. After leaving the theater he went to work for the State of Ohio as a Therapist, a position from which he retired.

Walter and his wife, Mary, resided on West Market Street before and after they retired. Between 1978 and 1982 they sold their rental apartments and decided they wanted to move to Florida. They were snowbirds before moving to Florida, eventually settling in Sarasota at Whitfield Estates for several years. Because his wife's health concerns, they moved back to Lima.

He was a graduate of Lima Central High School, Lima, OH, class of 1949. He attended Ohio Northern University and the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music.

He was active in the choir at Lima Central High School, having sung for several years under the direction of Mr. William Temple. He also was in the Lima Trinity United Methodist Church Choir for many years and the Lima Choral Society both under the direction of Mr. William Temple. He studied voice with Mrs. Marjorie Sonntag and studied piano under the direction of Mrs. Carl McMillen. Walter and his wife, Mary, attended Lima Technical College/Rhodes State College and The Ohio State University, Lima Branch Campus. While in high school he liked to play softball and baseball, which

he did at Faurot Park and the old Horace Mann School. When he was younger, he was active in the Boy Scouts Troop 5, which met at the Lima Baptist Church in Lima, Ohio.

Walter was a life member of the Ohio Public Employee Retirees of Ohio, a life member of the Lima Lodge B. P. O. Elks, a life member of the Society of the Descendants of the Knights of the Garter in London, England, a life member of the Society of Friends of St. George's Windsor Castle in London, England, a life member of the Crown of Charlemagne in the U.S.A., a life member of the Descendants of Washington's Army at Valley Forge, a life member of the Society of Descendants of King William I, the Conqueror, London, England, a life member of the Colonial Antebellum Bench and Bar 1565-1861, and also a member of the Centennial Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution.

He was also a member of the First Families of Ohio, the First Families of Indiana, the First Families of Rhode Island, the First Families of Tennessee, and a life member of the Roger Williams Family Association of Rhode Island.

He was in the U. S. Navy during the Korean War and a life member of the American Legion Post 96, Lima, Ohio.

He is survived by his step-children: Diane L. (Robert) George of Seaford, DE, David W. (Pam) Long of Eaton, OH, Deborah K. Gallmeier of Delphos, OH and Dennis R. (Lisa) Long of Charlotte, NC; twelve grandchildren: Denise

Campisi Scarboroug, Cynthia L. Campisi, Joseph Campisi, Lindsay Long, Deborah (Corey) Tuck, Jessica Long, Shane M. (Brenda) Gallmeier, Travis (Kristy) Gallmeier, Kyle Gallmeier, Jordan Long, Joshua (Stephanie) Long, Jacob Long and Jared (Laura) Long; and seventeen great-grandchildren.

Along with his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Mike Gallmeier; and great-grandchildren triplets, Lisa, Bryan and Ryan.

A private graveside service will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Pastor Rich Rakay will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Mike Gallmeier Foundation, 315 W. 5th St., Delphos, Ohio 45833