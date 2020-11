Or Copy this URL to Share

BURGNER JR, WALTER COURTNEY LIMA — Walter Courtney Burgner, Jr died at 1:15 a.m. Oct. 29, 2020 at The Meadows of Delphos. Private Family graveside service at Memorial Park Cemetery.



