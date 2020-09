VAN WERT — Walter R. Dunham, 80, of Van Wert, died Wednesday at the Van Wert Health emergency room.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at St. Marks Lutheran Church in Van Wert. Interment will follow in Van Wert Woodlawn Cemetery.

Visitation is from 3-7 p.m. today at Cowan and Son Funeral Home and one hour prior to services at the church.