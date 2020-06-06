FT. JENNINGS — Walter F. Hoersten, 81, of Ft. Jennings, died 11:34 a.m., Friday, June 5, 2020 at Mercy Health Putnam County Emergency Services, Glandorf. He was born February 28, 1939 in Ottoville to the late Edward and Catherine (Pohl) Hoersten. On November 23, 1967, he married Janet Gasser and she survives in Ft. Jennings.

Other survivors include three sons: Duane (Cindy) Hoersten, Chris (Wendy) Hoersten and Kevin (Molly) Hoersten all of Ft. Jennings; a daughter, Kari (Darrin) German of Ft. Jennings; nine grandchildren: Ryan, Alexis, Katelynn, Evan, Adam and Aidan Hoersten, Mason Chase and Jocelyn German; a brother, Len (Sue) Hoersten of Lee Summit, MO; and a sister-in-law, Tina Good of Ft. Jennings.

He was also preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Eleanor (Lawrence) Hermiller; and a brother-in-law: David Gasser.

Walter was a journeyman electrician with BLH / Clark Equipment of Lima, Chrysler Amplex / ICM Krebsoge / GKN Sinter Metals and Elmco Engineering of Van Wert; as well as owned and operated Walt's Electric for many years. Out of all of his jobs, the one he loved the most was tending bar at Dickman's so many years ago. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ft. Jennings and a retired member of the Ft. Jennings Volunteer Fire Department. Many will remember Walt and his black Chevy truck patrolling the tri-county area. He truly enjoyed spending time with his family and was especially proud of his grandchildren.

Funeral mass will begin 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ft. Jennings with Fr. Charles Obinwa officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. In keeping with the social distancing guidelines, visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson Twp. as well as one hour prior to the funeral Tuesday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Cemetery or to the Putnam County Cancer Assistance Program (CAP).

