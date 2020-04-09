Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter Kohls. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LIMA — Walter "Butch" Gene Kohls, 72 of Lima, passed away April 3, 2020, peacefully at his home. Butch was born March 25, 1948 in Lima, to Robert and Marilyn Kohls, who preceded him in death. On August 8, 1992, he married Dianna (Kohlhorst-Biglow) Kohls, who survives him in Lima. Butch worked as a police officer for 27 years, during which he was the Chief of Police in Oakwood, Paulding and Kalida and he was a welder at Reminer's Manufacturing in Kalida. He was a proud United States Army Veteran who served as a sharp shooter during the Vietnam Conflict. Walter was a member of the American Legion Post #96, Moose Lodge #199 and a life member of VFW Post #1275. He enjoyed playing cards, especially solitaire and watching the Ohio State Buckeyes. Butch loved sports, going to military clubs, and seeing his friends; he would do anything for anyone and will be deeply missed by his friends and family. His sister, Susan says "I am going to miss driving by your house and looking to see if you are outside. Stopping by just to talk to you and tell you 'I love you'. Tell Mom and Dad I miss them and give them a hug from all of us. Love you!". In addition to his wife, Butch is survived by his children, Karla (Lewis) Hammond, Daniel (Shannon) Kohls and Kaylee Kohls; grandchildren, Sarah, Dominique, Logan, Collin, Connor and Meaura; step-children, Greg Biglow, Curt (Jenny) Biglow & Paul Biglow; daughter-in-law, Laura Kohls; step-grandchildren, Candie, Meagan, Amber, Cody, Drew, Kylie, Sydney (Dylan), Saige, Shelby (Erica); step-great-grandchildren, Amelia, Ardriana and Riley; siblings, Susan Brinkman, Connie Miller, Bob (Marge) Kohls and Pat (Heather) Kohls; several nieces and nephews and his sparring partner, Brutus the Chihuahua. In addition to his parents, Butch is preceded in death by his son, Gene Kohls, grandchild, Kennedy Kohls and his brother-in-law, Tom Miller. A celebration of life for Butch will be held at a later. Memorial contributions may be made to his wife. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.

