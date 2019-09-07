OTTAWA —Walter J. Trenkamp, Jr., 88, of Ottawa died in the early morning of September 7, 2019 at his residence. He was born February 13, 1931 to the late Walter J. and Esther (Maag) Trenkamp, Sr. On October 8, 1966 he married Mary Rose Singer-Schuller, who survives in Ottawa.

Also surviving is a daughter: Anita (Alan) Bensman of Ottawa; 5 step-daughters: Kathleen (Wilfrido) Castillo of Milwaukee, WI, Karen Rutz of Mancos CO, Mary Jane Gorman of Defiance, Lynette Bossert and Maureen (David) Kohn, both of Albuquerque, NM; 10 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild, with one on the way; a brother: Orville (Pat) Trenkamp of MaComb, MI; sister: Juanita Klear of New Bavaria; 2 sisters-in-law: Shirley Trenkamp of Ottawa and Nancy Trenkamp Napoleon; and a brother-in-law: Ted Brown of New Bavaria.

Walter is preceded in death by 3 brothers: Eugene "Whitty", Roger and David Trenkamp; a sister: Anna Marie Brown; a brother-in-law: Joe Klear; and 2 step sons-in-law: Martin Rutz and Dennis Gorman.

Walter retired from General Motor, Defiance and was a member of the UAW Local #211. He was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa and formerly a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Bavaria.

Walter honorably served his country and was an Army veteran of the Korean Conflict. He was an active member of both the Ottawa V.F.W. Post #9142, Ottawa American Legion Post #63, and Ottawa AMVETS. He was also a member of the Ottawa Eagles. He was the former Chief of the New Bavaria Fire Department and a reserve firefighter for the Ottawa Fire Department. He was also a former Emergency Medical Technician.

In 2015, Walt was honored as Putnam County's Veteran of the Year, was the Hometown Hero of Henry County in 2013, and the Outstanding Senior Citizen of Putnam County in 2016.

The funeral mass will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church with Father Rick Friebel officiating. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, New Bavaria. Visitation will be Monday from 2 to 8 p.m. at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa where a rosary service will be held at 1:30 p.m., and a V.F.W. service at 7 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Putnam County Home Care and Hospice, the Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School Fund or the .