CONTINENTAL — Walter L. Tucker, 83 of Continental died 10:45 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima. He was born June 27, 1936 in Elida to the late Frank and Vera (Wagner) Tucker. On June 1, 1955, he married Carrie Heidenescher and they had just celebrated 64 years of marriage. She survives in Continental.

He is survived by his three children: Anita (Steve) Elkins of Continental, Stephen Tucker of Cloverdale (Tana Tracy of Dupont), and Norma (Lynn) Fitzwater of Continental; eight grandchildren: Tom (Kristy) Elkins, Adam (Mindy) Elkins, Phil (Erica) Tucker, Nathan (Brandi) Tucker, Audrey (Harry Messman) Tucker, Matt (Sarah) Tucker, Cole (Megan) Fitzwater, and CarrieJo (Bryan) Verhoff; and twenty-three great-grandchildren; a brother: Paul (Michele) Tucker of Defiance; three sisters-in-law: Miriam Tucker of Pennsylvania, Sandra Tucker of Oregon, and LaDonna (Paul) Wilcox of Dayton; and three exchange students: Birthe Nissen of Germany, Anke Reichert of Germany and Thomas Jakobson of Denmark.

He was preceded in death by two brothers: Duane Tucker and Gary Tucker; and a sister: Alice (Ed) Hargrove.

Walter owned his own painting business and was a licensed auctioneer, he then retired from Maumee Valley Vending after 27 years. He was also a certified clown "Willie". Walter was a member of Continental United Methodist Church where he was very active in the church as a lay speaker and he sang for many occasions. He enjoyed spending the winters in Bradenton, Florida. He loved cooking and baking, especially pies and apple dumplings. Walter's greatest love was making memories with his family, especially events and activities with his grandkids. He enjoyed being a part of their lives.

A Memorial Service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Continental United Methodist Church with Pastor Charles Schmunk officiating. Burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be Wednesday from 2 to 8 p.m. at HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Continental.

Memorial contributions may be made to Continental United Methodist Church or Manatee Guide Dogs of Bradenton, Florida.

Condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com