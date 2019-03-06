MANSFIELD — Wanda Ruth Akers, 89, of Mansfield, Ohio and formerly of Lima, Ohio passed away February 26, 2019. Ruth was born at home in Belle Center, Ohio on February 7, 1930 to the late John Lemuel and Mamie Elizabeth (Groves) James. She married Carl "Earl" Akers in 1948 and he preceded her in death on July 16, 1992.

Ruth is survived by her 4 sons: Joseph Milton (Jamie) of Mansfield, Ohio; Theodore Ray (Charlotte) of Dunkirk, Ohio; Steven Alan of Greenville, Ohio; Adam (Lisa) of Greenville, South Carolina; ten grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; sisters: Helen (Doug) Thompson of Bellefontaine, Ohio; Norma Jean (Karl) Stanbro of Franklinville, New York; brothers: Richard "Dick" Lee James of Bellefontaine, Ohio, and Earl Francis "Bud" (Jackie) James of Kenton, Ohio as well as several nieces and nephews. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, husband, 1 granddaughter, 1 great granddaughter, and sister Mildred Marie.

Ruth spent many years with her husband Earl on their dairy/grain farm working in the fields, milking cows and raising her son's in DeGraf, Ohio. She volunteered for many years at the county extension office teaching cooking classes with the "new" type of oven called a microwave. She was a long-time member of the Garden Club in Jackson Township. After selling the farm, she and Earl purchased and managed a large number of apartments in Dayton, Lima, and Ada. Retiring from that venture, Ruth moved to Bowling Green and worked for eight years at the Dollar General Store. She regularly attended First United Methodist Church in Bowling Green.

A Memorial Service will be conducted by her nephew John James on March 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Hi-Point Church of Christ, 1815 St. Rt. 540, Bellefontaine, Ohio with interment to immediately follow in Belle Center Cemetery. A luncheon will be held at the Church after the visit to the Cemetery.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Ruth's honor be made to the Hi-Point Church of Christ in Bellefontaine.

Arrangements were entrusted with the Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, Bowling Green, Ohio.

