ELIDA — Wanda Sue Altstaetter, 77 of Elida, passed away August 19, 2020, at her residence.

Wanda was born November 4, 1942 in Barbourville, KY, to Roy and Clara (Jackson) Simpson, who preceded her in death. On October 16, 1958, she married Jerry Altstaetter, who preceded her in death in 2008.

Wanda worked at and later retired from Lima Memorial Hospital and she attended Lima Community Church. She loved country music and spending time with her family.

Wanda is survived by her son, Mark (Susan) Altstaetter; daughter, Marcia Klausing; granddaughters, Jennifer Chiles, Sarah (Matt Umholtz) Klausing, Kathryn (Hunter) Savage and Anne (Luke Wood) Altstaetter; great-grandchildren, Mason, Miley, Madison, Hannah, Brody, Lily, Griffin, Noah and Ella on the way and her sister, Juanita Dunson.

In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Charles Simpson, Hiram Simpson, Bill Simpson and Benny Simpson.

Funeral service will be held Monday, August 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES - SHAWNEE CHAPEL with Dr. Doug Boquist to officiate the service. Burial will be in Cairo East Cemetery following the service. Visitation will be Sunday, August 23, 2020, from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.