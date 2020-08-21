1/1
Wanda Altstaetter
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ELIDA — Wanda Sue Altstaetter, 77 of Elida, passed away August 19, 2020, at her residence.

Wanda was born November 4, 1942 in Barbourville, KY, to Roy and Clara (Jackson) Simpson, who preceded her in death. On October 16, 1958, she married Jerry Altstaetter, who preceded her in death in 2008.

Wanda worked at and later retired from Lima Memorial Hospital and she attended Lima Community Church. She loved country music and spending time with her family.

Wanda is survived by her son, Mark (Susan) Altstaetter; daughter, Marcia Klausing; granddaughters, Jennifer Chiles, Sarah (Matt Umholtz) Klausing, Kathryn (Hunter) Savage and Anne (Luke Wood) Altstaetter; great-grandchildren, Mason, Miley, Madison, Hannah, Brody, Lily, Griffin, Noah and Ella on the way and her sister, Juanita Dunson.

In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Charles Simpson, Hiram Simpson, Bill Simpson and Benny Simpson.

Funeral service will be held Monday, August 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES - SHAWNEE CHAPEL with Dr. Doug Boquist to officiate the service. Burial will be in Cairo East Cemetery following the service. Visitation will be Sunday, August 23, 2020, from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
AUG
23
Burial
Cairo East Cemetery
Send Flowers
AUG
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
1170 Shawnee Rd
Lima, OH 45805
(419) 228-5474
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved