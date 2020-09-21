Wanda Dammeyer

ST. MARYS — Wanda Mae Dammeyer, 88, died 1:55 A.M. Monday, September 21, 2020, at Otterbein Saint Marys Retirement Community.

She was born October 31, 1931, in Weymouth, Ohio, the daughter of Edward and Lillian (Prichard) Vogel.

She married Louis Dammeyer on December 2, 1950; he preceded her in death on September 25, 2004.

She is survived by her children: Karen (Allen) Imwalle of Saint Marys; Kathy (Charles) Weekley of Lima; Karl (Denise) Dammeyer of Saint Marys; Kurt (Angela) Dammeyer of Walton, Kentucky; Kaye (Jim) Coon of Lima. She is survived by her 14 grandchildren; by 13 great-grandchildren; by her sister, Jeanette Quellhorst of Saint Marys. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law: Ann Vogel; Joanne Dammeyer; Mary Schmitt; Ruth Henschen.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings: Jim Vogel; George Vogel; Walt Vogel; Bob Vogel; by her husband, Louis Dammeyer; by a stillborn son.

Wanda was a 1949 graduate of Saint Marys Memorial High School. She was a licensed realtor, and farm wife, having sold real estate at Kuck Realty and Mackenbach Realty. She enjoyed bowling, playing cards, and traveling. She was a member of the Saint Marys Garden Club; the Ohio Child Conservation League; was a 4-H advisor; a member of Wayne Street United Methodist Church. She liked to do crochet work and follow all her family's activities in school and sports.

Funeral rites will be held 7:00 P.M. Thursday, September 24, 2020, at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, Saint Marys, the Reverend Tim Benjamin, officiant. Private family burial rites will be held on Friday at Elm Grove Cemetery.

Friends may call from 5-7 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home, where memorial gifts may be given to Grand Lake Hospice.

In accordance with the mandates of the Ohio Department of Health, all visitors are required to wear masks and socially distance at the funeral home.