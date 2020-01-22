PANDORA — Wanda L. Kiene, 78 of Pandora died 11:02 a.m., Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay. She was born September 15, 1941 in Lima to the late Millard and Mildred (Hattery) Bok. On October 24, 1959 she married Alton Kiene and he survives in Pandora.

Other survivors include three children: Cindy (Dan) Basinger of Bluffton, Scott (Amy) Kiene of St. Clairesville and Vicky (Jim Dyer) Kiene of Sarcoxie, MO; six grandsons: Matt (Cara) Stassel, Drew (Lauren) Stassel, Aaron Basinger, Adam Basinger, Luke Kiene and Mason Kiene; four great-grandchildren: Miles Stassel, Marshall Stassel, Henry Stassel and June Stassel; and a brother, Maynard Bok of Lima.

She was also preceded in death by a brother, Richard Bok; and a sister, Darlene Coffman.

Wanda was a lovely mother for her children and loved her grandchildren dearly. They were the light of her life. She celebrated 60 years of marriage in October with her high school sweetheart. Wanda enjoyed her 22 years at Stratton's Greenhouse along with her own yard of beautiful flowers. One of her favorite pastimes was mowing grass with her John Deere mower. Every spring, she looked forward to helping her daughter Cindy in her greenhouse and was a frequent visitor; stopping often to check on the progress of the plants and see if any new ones were available for her to add to her own garden. Another pastime was watching the birds that Alton faithfully fed. Wanda put many puzzles together in her lifetime. One of her favorite games was Farkle and she enjoyed watching the weather and westerns and going to the movies, Hobby Lobby and Kohls. Wanda will be sadly missed by her family and friends.

Funeral services will be private and under the direction of LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa.

Memorial donations may be made to the .

Condolences may be sent to www.lovefuneralhome.com