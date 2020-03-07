POWELL — Ward "Leroy" Elliott, 85, of Powell, Ohio, passed away peacefully at his home with loved ones by his side on March 6, 2020. He was born January 12, 1935 in Oakwood Ohio. Preceded in death by parents Ward A and Edra F (Eakins) Elliott; brothers Warren, Oren "Herb", and George; and son Gregory. Survived by wife Sandra K (Jordan), children Debra K Layman (Keith), Jeffrey L (Diane), and Mark A (Darleen), step children Kimberly S Stoody (Robert), Kelli J McKinney, and Kenneth D Reed (Jennifer), 9 grandchildren, 5 step grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, 2 step great grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren. He retired from Ford Motor Company in 1999 after 46 years of employment. He raised, trained and raced standard breed horses for over 50 years and was a member of the Ohio Harness Horsemen's Association. Viewing hours to be held at Rutherford Funeral Home at Powell, 450 W. Olentangy St., Powell, Ohio on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 11am until 2pm, followed immediately by a memorial service presided over by long-time friend Samuel Wollum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to in Leroy's name.