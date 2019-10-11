Ward Paul (1945 - 2019)
Service Information
Jones-Clark Funeral Home Inc
1302 Oakland Pkwy
Lima, OH
45805
(419)-225-5741
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Philippian Missionary Baptist Church
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Philippian Missionary Baptist Church
Obituary
LIMA — Mr. Paul Joseph "Joey" Ward, Sr. age 74, passed from this life on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at approximately 8:34 p.m. at St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima.

He was born on May 4, 1945 in Lima, Ohio to the union of Samuel C. and Lois (Banks) Ward; both parents preceded him in death.

Mr. Ward was formerly employed at Ford Motor Company. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a member of Philippian Missionary Baptist Church, and the U.A.W. Local #1219.

He leaves to cherish his precious memory 1 son; Paul J. Ward, Jr. (Chelsea). 2 stepsons; Luther Benton, Jr. (Corey) all of Lima. Marcus Benton of Milwaukee, WI. 15 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. A brother; Leonard D. Ward (Gwen) of Lima. A sister; Rose Overstreet of Cleveland, OH. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by 3 sisters; Hattie M. Littleton, Lucille Williamson and Dorothy E. Henderson. A brother; David Ward.

Home Going Services will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Philippian Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. B. LaMont Monford, Sr., officiating.

Visitation/Wake will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. until time of services also at the Church.

Interment: Woodlawn Cemetery

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To order flowers and to offer condolences to the WARD Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in The Lima News from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019
