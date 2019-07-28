WEST LEIPSIC — Warren L. Dickey, 85, of West Leipsic died 3:26 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Bowling Green. He was born April 19, 1934 in West Leipsic to the late Marion V. and Ada (Bennett) Dickey. On July 4, 1953 he married Mary M. Quigley, who survives.

Also surviving are 4 children: Warren D. (Linda) Dickey, Jr of Napoleon, David A. (Rosa) Dickey of Easley, SC, Cindy L. (Harry) Brumbaugh of North Baltimore and Rita K. Dickey of Holland, MI; 11 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by 2 brothers: William Warner and Marion Dickey, Jr and 5 sisters: Louellen Shoemaker, Catherine Balabaugh, Dorothy Skinner, Bonnie Drew and Marilyn Thornburg.

Warren was a retired truck driver and a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Leipsic. He was a longtime member of the Leipsic Eagles, where he was president for 25 years. He was also a member of the Findlay Moose Lodge, Leipsic Hunting and Fishing Association, the Ottawa K of C, the Findlay Teamsters and the Lima IBEW. He was a social member of the Leipsic VFW. Warren enjoyed fishing, golfing, mowing and eating. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and enjoyed helping his elderly neighbors.

The funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Father William Pfifer officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Leipsic where there will be a K of C rosary at 7:30 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Mary's Catholic Church or to Bridge Hospice.