LIMA — Warren Sandy Joseph, 76, died at 12:21 a.m. July 17, 2019, at his residence.

Services will begin at 3 p.m. July 27 at Sugar Creek Church of the Brethren. Burial will be in Sugar Creek Cemetery.

Friends may call from 2 to 8 p.m. July 26 at the funeral home and two hours prior to services at the church.