LIMA — Warren Sandy Joseph, 76, died at 12:21 am, July 17, 2019, at his residence. He was born October 28, 1942 at the Bluelick Road family farm. He was the second child of Ralph Edwin and Mary W. Sandy Joseph who preceded him in death. He was the grandson of Calvin and Margaret Cook Joseph, and Silas and Hattie Clutter Sandy.

Mr. Joseph's vocation was teacher of intermediate levels for the Beaverdam and Bluffton Village Schools from 1966 to 1996. His avocation was gardening, raising animals, and nature in general. He was a farm boy at heart and greatly appreciated his rural heritage.

He was born and raised in the tenants of the Church of the Brethren. He joined membership with the Sugar Creek Congregation at age 13.

Survivors include: Sisters, Charlotte (Ray) Ross of Curtice, Kathleen (Jan) Luelleman of Wapakoneta; an Aunt, Eileen Klaus Joseph of Delphos. Additonal family includes Nieces - Judi (Marty) Nelson, Lori Luelleman, Amy Luelleman and Joyce Ross; Nephews - Michael Ross and Jeffrey (Kelli) Luelleman; 4 Great Nieces; 3 Great Nephews; 1 Great-Great Niece; and 1 Great-Great-Nephew. Also surviving are dear friends - Margaret Bear Cleves, Janet Grigg, Mary Edmiston, Doris Lott, Larry (Nancy) Alger, Bob (Marvyl) Wise, and Larry (Lois) Risser.

He was preceded in death by: a Nephew, Daniel Joseph Ross; good friends, Von Markley and Boyd (Phoebe) Clapper.

Friends may call from 2:00 until 8:00 pm Friday at Chiles-Laman Funeral Homes Eastside Chapel and from 1:00 until time of services at 3:00 pm Saturday at Sugar Creek Church of the Brethren with Rev. Mike Huffaker, Rev. Todd Cosart, Brothers Larry Alger and Robert Wise officiating. Burial will be in Sugar Creek Cemetery family plot.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lima Rescue Mission, Habitat for Humanity, Heifer International, or .

Cotton Patch Gospel - Clarence Jordan's "Cotton Patch Version of Matthew and John"

They who are deeply concerned are God's people, for they will see their ideas become reality.

They who are gentle are God's people, for they will be His partners across the land.

They who have an unsatisfied appetite for the right are God's people, for they will be given plenty to chew on.

The generous are God's people, for they will be treated generously.

They whose motives are pure are God's people, for they will have spiritual insight.

Men of peace and goodwill are God's people, for they will be known throughout the land as His children.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.