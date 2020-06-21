Warren Stoner

Warren E. Stoner, 87, of rural Cridersville, passed at 12:13 p.m., Saturday, June 20, 2020 at his residence. He was born September 26, 1932 in Allen County, Ohio to the late Warren Bradford and Iva Pauline Hefner Stoner. On August 26, 1961 he married Audrey Fay Lehman, who passed on March 18, 2010.

Mr. Stoner was a retired quality control inspector with Superior Coach. He had also worked at Koneta Rubber, JJL, Nickel Plate Railroad, The Lima News and Superior Tube. He proudly served from 1951 - 1955 in the U.S. Air Force. His hobbies included model airplanes, woodworking, and gardening. He treasured time spent with family, especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by four daughters - Dana Bender of Lima; Anita Haggard of Lima; Diana Hampshire of Elida; Denise Harberson of Hamilton, Indiana; seven grandchildren - Ronald Painter, Jennifer Stark, Sean Haggard, Matthew Hampshire, Mackenzie Hampshire, Ian Harberson, and Aaron Harberson; several great grandchildren ; two sisters - Alice Dawson of Lima and Mary (Ed) Randall of Cridersville.

He was preceded in death by two brothers - Benjamin Stoner, Paul Stoner; and a sister - Eva Mae Crisenberry.

Funeral services will begin 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. Rev. Bruce McDaniel will officiate. Burial will follow in Fairmount Cemetery where military rites will be observed.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

