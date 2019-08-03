WAPAKONETA — Warren Lee VanGundy, age 82 of Wapakoneta, passed away at 5:45 a.m., Saturday, August 3, 2019 at his son's residence.

He was born August 8, 1936 to Lee and Ersa (Bowsher) VanGundy, who proceeded him in death.

On August 15, 1954 he married his classmate LaDema (Roby) VanGundy, who survives in Wapakoneta, Ohio.

Mr. VanGundy was a 1954 graduate of Stokes Local High School in Lakeview, Ohio. He received his B.S. degree in education from Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio. He received his master's degree in education from the University of Dayton in Dayton, Ohio.

Mr. VanGundy taught Math and P.E. at Buckland High School for 3 years where he also was in charge of the Summer program and coached basketball and baseball. He then went to Wapakoneta Middle School where he taught math the remainder of his 32 years. He retired from teaching in 1990.

He attended the Shawnee Alliance Church on Shawnee Road, Lima, Ohio.

Survivors also include a son Rick (Belinda) VanGundy of Lima, Ohio. A daughter Deb (Mike) Badertscher of St. Mary's, Ohio. Two grandsons Jeremiah (Jina) Badertscher and Adam (Mary) Badertscher all of Ada, Ohio. One great granddaughter, Maylynn of Ada, Ohio. One brother, Dale (Valerie) VanGundy of Cridersville, Ohio. One sister, Marilyn (Albert) Barnes of Wapakoneta, Ohio. One special nephew Mike (Charlotte) Roby of Rushsylvania, Ohio and a number of other nephews and nieces.

The funeral will be held 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home in Cridersville. The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Wednesday and one hour prior to services Thursday at the funeral home.

Pastor Daniel Messner will officiate. Burial will be at the Rushsylvania Cemetery, Rushsylvania, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Shawnee Alliance Church or St. Rita's Hospice.

