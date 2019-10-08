MELBOURNE, Fla. — Wauneta Mae Kruse, 96, of Melbourne, Fl. passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019. She was born in Spencerville, Ohio on April 2, 1923 to Arnold and Alice (Sherer) Stirn. One of seven children.

She is survived by her brother, Eldon Stirn of Lima, Ohio, three sons: Craig (Marie) Kruse of Lake Placid, Fl., Les Kruse and Jeff Kruse of Melbourne Fl., six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

She loved gardening and flower arranging. Served as past president of the Melbourne Garden Club and a member of Ikebana International. A second passion was genealogy research making numerous trips back to Ohio and to Utah research center of the LDS. She was an active member of the Melbourne Genealogical Society for several years.

She was preceded in death by five siblings, her husband of 45 years, Roger M. Kruse and a later life partner, George Palmer; a son, Rodney Kruse and a grandchild, Johnathan Butler Kruse.

Funeral services will be on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 1:30 pm at Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, 1001 South Hickory Street, Melbourne, Florida. Concluding services and Internment will be at Florida Memorial Gardens, 5950 S. US Highway 1, Rockledge, Florida.

Friends may call from 12:00 – 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care in Melbourne.

Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne.

Memorial contributions may be made to Highland Avenue Fellowship Church, 1591 Highland Avenue, Melbourne, FL, 32935, 321-254-6363, of which she was a lifelong member.