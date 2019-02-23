ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Wayne E. Laibe, 100, passed away peacefully on February 4, 2019 in St. Augustine, Fl. He was born on October 24, 1918 to Edward Laibe and Lois (Bowers) Laibe in Pandora, Ohio, and raised in Lima.

He could trace his ancestry to immigrants on the Mayflower and was a cousin to Wilbur and Orville Wright.

He was predeceased by his wife, Helen (Armentrout) Laibe, their son, Larry Laibe, and granddaughter, Michelle McRae. He was also preceded in death by his parents and six siblings; Kathryn Hummon (Ray), Emerson Laibe (LaVera), Cloyd Laibe,

Eugene Laibe (Mary Margaret) J. Ramon Laibe (Kitty) and Wilbur Laibe.

He is survived by three daughters, Pamela (Lawrence) McDonald of Jacksonville, FL, Barbara (James) Young of Palm Coast, FL., Janet (Harvey) Place of Molokai, Hawaii and daughter-in-law Janet (Chuck) Rossfeld of Lima, Oh.

He is also survived by his grandchildren, Andy (Rosanne) Laibe, Kristi (Scott) Ziehler, Lori (Ric) Prince, Karen Cummings, Meghan (Scott) King, Ian McDonald, Kaleialoha (Mike) Moss, Joshua (Lori) Place, Daniel (Jaymi) Place, Amy Place and Randy (Lisa)Merritt.

He is also survived by 27 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren and one on the way, and many loving nieces and nephews.

He is survived by his wife, Carmen Garza, and her children, Dana (Maria) Schoonover, Jennifer Sancoff and Brad Schoonover.

On October 24, 2018, his 100th birthday, Carmen hosted a wonderful party, attended by 150 family and friends from around the country at the "Fountain of Youth" in St. Augustine.

Wayne served in the US Army as a Sergeant at the end of WWII in the occupation Army in Japan and was called back up for a brief period during the Korean conflict in 1950.

Wayne was a well known political and community leader and business man in Allen County. Wayne was the owner and founder of Northwestern Travel Service in Lima over 50 years and travelled extensively throughout the world.

He was the Postmaster in Lima for 20 years and was appointed by President Eisenhower. He served as chairman of the Allen County Republican Central Committee. He was a hypnotist who lectured and entertained throughout Ohio and surrounding states on hypnosis and his travels.

Upon retirement, he moved to San Diego, Ca, and then to St. Augustine, Fl.

He was the "fearless leader" of family vacations to Europe, planned by Wayne and his daughter-in-law, Jan. He created a lot of good times and fond memories for his family and friends. HE WILL BE GREATLY MISSED.

He is being cremated in St. Augustine.