LIMA — Wayne Clifford Ramga, 100, of Lima, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Lima Memorial Health System surrounded by his family. He was born on October 29, 1919 in Union City, Ohio to the late Frederick C. and Leona {Brown} Ramga. On June 22, 1941 he married Betty Louise Born, who preceded him in death on July 6, 2007.

Wayne graduated from South High School in 1939 and served in the US Army from August 1942-November 1945, during WWII. He was a member of South Side Christian Church and formerly of Breakfast Optimist Club in Lima. Wayne worked for Better Business Bureau & Emerson W. Price Co. in Lima. He served on the Lima City School Board from 1970-1973 and was the past President of Ohio Disciples Men's Fellowship and the Ohio Disciples Adult Conference. He also volunteered at CUP: Churches United Pantry in Lima.

Wayne was a man of many talents and especially was an accomplished woodworker. He was an avid golfer, a civic leader, and above all, a man of deep faith. He served his church as an elder, choir member, Sunday School teacher, and a youth group leader. Wayne enjoyed music and loved his cigars.

He is survived by his daughters: Rev. Patrice (Charlie) Rosner and Deb Humphrey; daughter-in-law Vicki Ramga; grandchildren Andrea Ramga, Kara Rosner (Dan Maness), Paul (Shelley) Rosner, Deborah (Rick) Wilson, Michael (Lisa) Rosner, Adam (Katherine) Humphrey, Amy (Nicole Gonowon) Humphrey, Elizabeth Cooper, Nathan (Leslie Haskins) Peters; 15 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews; sister-in-law Jeanne Ramga; special friends Marybeth Corbett, Marlene McDaniel, and Butch and Cynthia Armentrout.

In addition to his parents and his wife Betty, Wayne was preceded in death by his son Dean Ramga, grandson Douglas C. Ramga, sisters Thelma First and Betty Lou Wisener, and brother M. Carl Ramga.

His family will receive friends on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio.

A Memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at South Side Christian Church, Lima, Ohio. Friends may visit from 9-10:45 a.m. at the church prior to the service.

Private burial of ashes will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to South Side Christian Church or the .

