DELPHOS — Wayne K. Richardson, 79, of Middle Point died February 27, 2020 at Vancrest of Delphos.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. March 1, 2020 at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery, Delphos.

The family will receive from 2 to 5 p.m. February 29, 2020 and again one-hour prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.

Due to family member's allergies, flowers will not be accepted.

Angements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.