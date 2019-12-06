BLUFFTON —Wayne Dale Shafer, 94, a resident of Bluffton, Ohio and loving husband and father of three children, passed away on December 5, 2019. Wayne was born on June 2, 1925 in Leipsic, Ohio to the late Orville and Ocie (Herman) Shafer. He was married to Treva (Marquart) Shafer for 73 years. Wayne worked for Marathon Oil Company in Findlay for 26 years. Wayne and Treva were long-time members of the English Lutheran Church in Bluffton.

With a passion for woodworking, Wayne spent many hours in his workshop creating furniture and other items for family and friends. His work often won awards in local craft festivals. Traveling was another passion, Wayne and Treva traveled all over the country in their Airstream camper. They also spent winters in Florida for many years. A Navy veteran of World War II, Wayne was proud to participate in a Flag City Honor Flight to Washington D.C. in 2015.

Wayne was preceded in death by his son, Daniel. He is survived by his wife, Treva; a daughter, Carol (Jonathan) Fox of Matthews, North Carolina; a son, David (Debbie) Shafer of Horton, Michigan; three grandchildren, Nathan Shafer, Patrick (Teresa) Fox, Katie (TJ) Torrey; four great-grandchildren, Claire, Claudia, Dane and Catherine Torrey; and two sisters, Janice Shafer of Bluffton and Jeanette Weubbling of Findlay.

The Shafer family would like to thank the staff at Maple Crest, Hilty Memorial Home, Mennonite Memorial Home and Putnam County Hospice for their excellent care and compassion of Wayne.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, December 9, 2019 at the English Lutheran Church in Bluffton. Pastor Kevin Mohr officiating. Burial will be in Clymer Cemetery near Mt. Cory. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton and one hour prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the English Lutheran Church, Flag City Honor Flight or to the .

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.