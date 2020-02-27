PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — Weldon Leon Risner, age 81 of Pflugerville, Texas passed away Friday, February 14, 2020. Weldon was born November 7, 1938 in Alger, Ohio to Zelma Lavena Gossard and Lonnie Risner.

Weldon was married to Mary Ruth Bowler Risner for 28 years. He was loved by everyone he met, and he never knew a stranger. Weldon enjoyed nearly 61 years of sobriety. He was preceded in death by his sister; Rita.

Weldon is survived by his wife Mary Risner; his two children, Jeff Risner, and Deede Furman and her husband, Michael; grandchildren, Evan Furman and his wife Mikelle, Addison Campbell and her husband, Gary; great-grandchildren, Hadley Furman, Kinsley Campbell, Cash Furman, and Foard Campbell; brother, Ernie Risner and his wife Celia; nieces, Pam Downing, and Shelley Jenkins, nephew, Scott Risner, and his faithful companion Choc; along with many friends.

Celebration of Life Service was held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Beck Funeral Home 4765 Priem Ln. Pflugerville, Texas.

Memorial donations may be made in Weldon's name to Hospice Austin Christopher House, St. Jude Childrens Hospital, and Guiding Eyes for the Blind.