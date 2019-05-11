LIMA — Wendell Butz, 63, of Lima, passed away at 11:00 PM on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Otterbein Cridersville Senior Life Community.

He was born on July 11, 1955 in Whitehall, OH, to Ronald E. and Betty Jo (Bond) Butz, who both preceded him in death. On October 26, 1974, he married Sharon Cassidy, who preceded him in death on February 16, 2015. On October 12, 2018, he married Rochelle (Mauk) Penn, who survives in Lima.

Wendell worked for AEP as a telecommunications technician for over 20 years and retired in 2012. He attended Lima Community Church. He loved music and listened to everything from Frank Zappa to Mozart. Wendell was very skilled with computers. If he didn't know how to do something, he would read about it and learn how to do it.

Surviving are his wife Rochelle Butz of Lima; his daughter Sara Butz; his grandson Myles K. DeBard; his sister Vicky (Jack) Koetz of Lancaster; his brother Robert Rodney Howard of Columbus.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lima Community Church.