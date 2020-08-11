HILLARD — Wendell Hugh Frazier age 86, of Hillard, Ohio passed away at 5:45pm on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born November 1, 1933 at his family's farmhouse in Uniopolis, Ohio.

He was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved to tell stories and quickly received the nickname Windy by his family and friends. He kept his gift of storytelling up until his last days and left those stories as his legacy. He served in the Army and was stationed in Germany shortly after WWII. He was always a faithful follower of Jesus and kept a church home wherever he moved to. At the time of death he was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ. He was involved in the Writer's Club, the American Legion, Lions Club, and the Antique Tractor Club. He had attended the Ohio State University and shortly thereafter became a federal meat inspector for the U.S. Department of Agriculture. During his career he worked in and managed meat packing plants but it was his greatest pleasure was to become a cattle buyer for the Cudahay Packing Company in Omaha, Nebraska. He also was the head cattle buyer for John Morrel and Armour in Memphis, TN. He then started his own independent trucking company which he had for 30 years.

He is survived by his children. Todd E. Frazier of Columbus, Audry (Charles) Barrie of Port Orange, FL, Wendy (Scott Walker) Wirth of Columbus and Nancy (Larry) Guitner of West Jefferson, Ohio, 6 grandchildren: Charles (Katie) Barrie, Amanda Barrie, Robert (Alyssa) Barrie, Alexandrea Wirth, Spencer Wirth and Paul Guitner. 4 great grandchildren: Charles 'Tripp' Barrie, Kennedy Barrie, William 'Duke' Barrie, and Riley Barrie. He had two loves in his life his first wife, Mary Martha Frazier, who he divorced and preceded him in death in 2001, and is mother to all his children and his 2nd wife Ruth Frazier who he was separated from at the time of death. He also is loved and will be missed by many nieces and nephews and his best friend since high school, Dick (Carol) Presar.

He was preceded in death by his 3 sisters, Coral Frazier, Lucille (Edgar) Schmidt, and Isabelle (Abe) Golden.

The family will receive friends Friday, August 14 from 10 to 11am and a memorial service will follow at 11 with Rev. Becky Sunday officiating. Private burial will be in Fairmount Cemetery at a later date.

