WESTMINSTER — Wendla L. "Cookie" Black, 77, passed away at 3:56 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at her residence.

She was born on September 6, 1943 in Lima to Harold and Nova (Heffner) Dilbone, who both preceded her in death. On October 9, 1965, she married Bruce Black, who survives in Westminster.

Wendla graduated from Harrod High School and attended The Ohio State University and Columbus Business University. She worked for Nationwide Insurance while also working for the Allen County Farm Bureau as the county's organizational director of which she retired from that position. She had also worked at Sign Source USA. She was a member of Forest Park United Methodist Church.

Wendla was a member of the Farm Bureau Council and in 2017 was inducted into the Allen County Agriculture Hall of Fame. She was a former member of the Lafayette Chapter of the Eastern Star. She was an avid reader, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and going to their activities.

Surviving are her loving husband of 54 years, Bruce Black; her two sons Bruce M. (Michelle Cardone) Black of Harrod and Carey S. Black of Lima; her two grandchildren Ryan (Kara LeBrun) Black of Beavercreek and Kaitlin (Greg Lotz) Black of Spencerville; her brothers Curtis Dilbone of Westminster, Calvin (Cheryl) Dilbone of Wapak, Todd Dilbone of Findlay and Darin (Crystal) Dilbone of Westminster; her sisters-in-law Dianne Dilbone of Wapak and Debbie Black of Lima; her brother-in-law Roger (Mary) Black of Lima.

She was preceded in death by her brothers Stephen and Gregory Dilbone; her sister-in-law Nancy Dilbone; her brothers-in-law Mitchell (Genia) Black and Jack Black.

Celebration of Life services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL.

