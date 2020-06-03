GROVER HILL — Wendolyn C. Sharp, 63, of Grover Hill died 1:50 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at her son's residence. She was born February 21, 1957 in Van Wert to the late William J. and Betty L. (Ward) Bland. On July 4, 1996 she married Charles Sharp who survives in Grover Hill. Also surviving is a son, David (Robin) Johnson II of Oakwood; 5 stepchildren, Cheri (Dennis Meyer) Sharp of Gilboa, Aaron (Tamara) Sharp and Anthony (Jana) Sharp both of Cloverdale, Allen (Lana) Sharp of Oakwood, and Corlette (Ben) Martin of Continental; 18 grandchildren, Dalton, Katelyn, David III, Madison, Austin, Brittney, Chalcy, Kyle, Stephen, Matthew, Jeremy, Derek, Treyton, Abby, Victor, Ashley, Jacob, Korey; 11 great-grandchildren, Aubree, Nykka, Savanah, Lynzie, Briahlyn, Drew Jr., Braylen, Donovan, Kyra, Braxton and Zack; a sister, Sheila (Eddie) Merriman of Oakwood; and a brother, Robert (Marsha) Bland. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Billie Jo Johnson and a brother, Wesley Bland. Wendolyn owned Uncle Fudd's Diner in Grover Hill. A graveside service will be 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 5, 2020 at Hedges Cemetery in Broughton with Pastor Stan Harmon officiating. In keeping with the social distancing guidelines, visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday at HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Oakwood prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Stitching Sisters of Ohio in care of: Joanne Lester, 1142 Holton Rd, Grover City, Ohio 43123 Online condolences can be expressed at: heitmeyerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Lima News from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.