WEST LIBERTY — Wesley Clarke, 92, died at 9:45 a.m. Feb. 18, 2020, at Green Hills Community, West Liberty.

Services will begin at 11 a.m. Feb. 27 at Urbana United Methodist Church. The Rev. Jim Lillibridge will officiate. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada.

Friends may call two hours prior to services at the church.